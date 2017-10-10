35°
US giant reveals new store to open at Stockland Rockhampton

The Build-A-Bear company has chosen Stockland Rockhampton as the next place to set up shop just in time for school holidays.
by Steph Allen

ROCKHAMPTON kids will all have one thing on their wish list this Christmas; their very own, personalised bear.

"The plan is to bring lots of teddies and hugs to Rockhampton. We plan to open on November 3rd," said Build-A-Bear Marketing and PR General Manager, Tania Port.

The new store is currently interviewing for eight to 10 roles, ranging from casual bear builders to a store manager position.

After noticing the large number of Rockhampton residents visiting other store locations across Australia, the company decided to head straight to the source, giving Rocky shoppers just what they were missing.

"Based on our extensive range of licensed and non-licensed animals our experiences can be both birthday parties for all age groups, as well as individual purchases for a child or family."

The main priorities for the company is to focus on family experiences and to bring heart to communities, in hopes that the store will add "a little heart to life” in Rockhampton.

Build-A-Bear is a US company, where children and adults can build their own stuffed animal to cherish forever.

A number of new stores have opened at Rockhampton's largest shopping centre in recent months including Harris Scarfe, Universal, Ally, QBD Books.

Meanwhile, H&M, Mimco and Peter Alexander will also open before Christmas this year.

