Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

US halts funding to World Health Organisation

NatalieW4
by
15th Apr 2020 8:33 AM

 

US President Donald Trump has announced America will no longer give funding to the World Health Organisation.

The unprecedented move was announced by the president a short time ago.

Mr Trump said the US would halt funding to the WHO, accusing the organisation of putting political correctness above saving lives.

"Our countries are now experiencing - look all over the world - tremendous death and economic devastation because those tasked with protecting us by being truthful and transparent failed to do so," he said.

"It would have been so easy to be truthful. And so much death has been caused by their mistakes.

"We will continue to engage with the WHO to see if it can make meaningful reforms. For the time being, we will redirect global health and directly work with others."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 donald trump usa world health organisaton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How far you are allowed to travel to exercise

        premium_icon How far you are allowed to travel to exercise

        News Is it okay to drive from Rockhampton to Yeppoon to go for a walk along the beach?

        Costigan harassment complaint withdrawn, apology given

        premium_icon Costigan harassment complaint withdrawn, apology given

        Politics The Whitsunday MP has described it as a ‘massive victory’.

        Local grazier set to host a Rookwood Weir worker camp

        premium_icon Local grazier set to host a Rookwood Weir worker camp

        News Key clues have revealed where the large workforce for Rookwood Weir could be based.

        Massive fines issued for house parties in COVID-19 crackdown

        premium_icon Massive fines issued for house parties in COVID-19 crackdown

        Crime COVID-19 restrictions didn’t deter people in Yeppoon from holding large house...