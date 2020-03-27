Menu
US has most virus cases in the world

by Sarah McPhee with wires
27th Mar 2020 9:08 AM

 

The United States now has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world.

The New York Times revealed the shift on Thursday (local time), citing a tally based on its own data gathering.

With at least 81,321 cases of infection, the country of 330 million people passed the virus hot spots of China - where the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan - and Italy to reach the grim milestone.

The US is also now leading the tally on the map of the world's cases created by John Hopkins University in Maryland, which reports 82,404 cases, ahead of China on 81,782 and Italy on 80, 589.

President Donald Trump said he will speak by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later on Thursday night.

More than 500,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 across the globe.

More to come

 

Originally published as US has most virus cases in the world

