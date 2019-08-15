Menu
US man dies after taco-eating contest

15th Aug 2019 12:21 PM

A 41-year-old man has died after taking part in a taco-eating competition during a minor league baseball game in the US state of California.

Authorities said Dana Hutchings died shortly after arriving at hospital in Fresno, south-east of San Francisco.

The Fresno man had been eating tacos at a competition organised by the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team on Tuesday. It was not known how many tacos he consumed.

Mathew Boylan, who watched Tuesday's contest, told reporters he noticed Mr Hutchings because he was eating much faster than the other two contestants.

Mr Boyland told the Fresno Bee that Mr Hutchings appeared to be swallowing the tacos without chewing them.

He said Mr Hutchings collapsed about seven minutes into the contest and hit his face on a table as he fell to the ground.

The Fresno Grizzlies have cancelled the World Taco Eating Championship which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

