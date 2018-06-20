US quits UN Human Rights Council

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations. Picture: AP

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations. Picture: AP

THE United States has left the United Nations Human Rights Council in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.

Nikki Haley, the US envoy to the UN, called the human rights body "hypocritical and self-serving" and "not worthy of its name".

Last year Ms Haley accused the council of "chronic anti-Israel bias" and announced the US would review its membership.

She said the Trump administration had given the council "opportunity after opportunity" to make changes.

"We take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organisation that makes a mockery of human rights," Ms Haley said.

The announcement comes a day after the UN human rights chief denounced the Trump administration for separating migrant children from their families.

More to come.