US retail giant eyes off major Rocky move

EYES ON CQ? Excited staff at the opening of the TK Maxx store in Toowoomba last year. Bev Lacey

A NORTH American discount department store colossus is scouting locations for a large store in Rockhampton as it continues its fast-paced rollout across Australia.

TK Maxx, which has a reputation for selling goods at prices generally lower than other major similar stores, has more than 1000 stores in the United States, making it one of the largest clothing retailers in the country.

The retail giant only opened its first Australian store in 2017 but has quickly added dozens of locations to its list including site in Brisbane, Ipswich, Sunshine Coast, Cairns and Townsville with 38 stores Australia-wide.

The Moring Bulletin understands a TJ Maxx executive was in Rockhampton before Christmas inspecting a number of locations for its next Queensland opening.

A TK Maxx opening would following quickly behind H&M and Harris Scarfe as retail giants to set up shop in Central Queensland's leading shopping and service centre.

However while H&M and HS set up in the region's largest shopping centre at Stockland Rockhampton, The Bulletin understands TK Maxx is looking elsewhere due to space availability.

Possible sites include the old Joyce Mayne building on Yaamba Rd and the Bunnings building which is set to be transformed into a supermarket and retail centre after the hardware giant moves to the Master's location down the road.

A TK Maxx spokesperson said details had not yet been announced for planned store openings in 2018.