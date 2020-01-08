Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops has resulted in few if any casualties, a US official says.
An Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops has resulted in few if any casualties, a US official says.
Politics

US says few if any hurt in Iran strike

8th Jan 2020 1:38 PM

A US official says there are very few, if any, casualties from an Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of a Pentagon briefing.

The official says 15 missiles were fired. Ten struck the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq's western Anbar province. One struck a base in Irbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Four missiles failed to hit their targets.

The official says the bases are still being searched for casualties.

Iranian state TV says the missile strikes were retaliation for the US killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week - in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.

america donald trump iran iraq revolutionary guard general qassem soleimani

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cri owner asked why $10,000 RRC mural was painted over

        premium_icon Cri owner asked why $10,000 RRC mural was painted over

        News The $10,000 mural which divided the community was mysteriously painted over last year.

        Suspected drug overdose at Rocky prison

        premium_icon Suspected drug overdose at Rocky prison

        News Ambulances are rushing to the prison to treat a suspected drug overdose.

        QLD Government moves to give Cap Coast farmers fire relief

        premium_icon QLD Government moves to give Cap Coast farmers fire relief

        News Up to 60 Cap Coast fruit plantations could have help for their recovery efforts.

        Vulnerable teen’s ‘fairytale’ relationship with drug dealer

        premium_icon Vulnerable teen’s ‘fairytale’ relationship with drug dealer

        Crime 'Drug traffickers target children because they get lesser sentences'