Justice Ginsburg has been hospitalised after breaking three ribs. Picture: AFP
News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg suffers nasty fall

by New York Post
9th Nov 2018 4:38 AM

SUPREME Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalised after breaking several ribs after falling in her court office on Wednesday.

"She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning," the court said in a statement.

"Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment."

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is among the more liberal justices on the court, which is now split in favour of conservatives. Picture:
The 85-year-old Ginsburg, nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993, is among the most liberal justices on the court, which is now split 5-4 in favour of conservatives after US President Donald Trump named Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Justice Ginsburg, who is the subject of a documentary, RGB, and a new film, On the Basis of Sex, said in an interview in July that she would like to stay on the court until she turns 90.

"I'm now 85," she told CNN. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so I think I have about at least five more years."

