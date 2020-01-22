Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JoJo Siwa in Brisbane ahead of Aussie tour
JoJo Siwa in Brisbane ahead of Aussie tour
Celebrity

US teen pop sensation slides into Robert Irwin’s DMs

by Sophie Chirgwin
22nd Jan 2020 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

US TEEN pop sensation JoJo Siwa has revealed she had a crush on Australia Zoo icon Robert Irwin.

Nickelodeon star Siwa, 16, was on Hit105's Stav, Abby & Matt when she made the revelation, admitting she had sent Irwin a direct message on Instagram, but when he finally responded she no longer had a crush on him.

JoJo Siwa said she used to have a crush on Robert Irwin. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
JoJo Siwa said she used to have a crush on Robert Irwin. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Presenter Abby Coleman asked the YouTube star and former Dance Moms regular whether she has had the chance to meet Queensland's most famous family.

Siwa replied "I haven't" and said "don't make that face".

"Have I ever admitted that on TV before? On news before? On radio before?" Siwa asked.

"Admitted what? That you've got a crush on Robert? I'm trying to guess," Coleman replied to which Siwa admitted.

"Yeah you guessed it. I did. Not really anymore … He is very nice and I think we'd be good friends, but there was a point in time I was like 'Wow, he's really cute'."

"As soon as I was really into him then he finally responded to a DM and I was like, 'Alright I'm over it now," Siwa laughed.

Robert Irwin Picture: Jonathan Ng
Robert Irwin Picture: Jonathan Ng

"I think he's a really awesome kid and I think we'd be really good friends and I think our families could be good friends."

Siwa, who has nine million Instagram followers, recently wrapped up in Australia after bringing her D.R. E. A. M The Tour shows Down Under.

More Stories

Show More
australia zoo celebrity jojo siwa robert irwin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky too good on their home course

        premium_icon Rocky too good on their home course

        Sport Teams score clean sweep in second match of inaugural Keppel Zone men’s pennants.

        Aussie Day awards’ line-up revealed

        premium_icon Aussie Day awards’ line-up revealed

        News These are the Livingstone locals vying for an Aussie Day award.

        FIRST LOOK: Business centre to be a hive of activity

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Business centre to be a hive of activity

        News Businesses are expected to open their doors in March.

        New year, new you - this is how seniors can get fit

        premium_icon New year, new you - this is how seniors can get fit

        Health Rockhampton 60 and Better Group runs fitness classes.