US tourist airlifted from island after snorkelling accident

A TOURIST has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital following a snorkelling accident off Heron Island yesterday.

Just after eight last night, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Heron Island to treat a 55-year-old woman who ingested water while snorkelling with her husband.

The woman and her husband are holidaying at the island from the United States.

The woman was treated on the island by a Queensland Ambulance Critical Care Paramedic before being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.