‘Seriously?!’: Bolt fumes at surprise drug test

USAIN Bolt has posted a disgruntled message on Instagram after being handed a drug testing notice.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist is currently on trial with the Central Coast Mariners, but isn't officially signed as a professional footballer.

"So guys I've retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this," Bolt said via an Instagram story as he zoomed in on the notice, which appears to have been issued by the FFA.

The form pictured on Bolt's story

"How am I going to get a drug test today? I'm not even a professional footballer yet. Seriously.

"So I asked the lady, 'Why am I getting drug tested when I haven't signed for a club yet?' and she said they told her I'm an elite athlete so I have to get tested."

Despite Bolt's displeasure, it appears the ASADA guidelines mean he is eligible to be subjected to testing.

"We maintain a Registered Testing Pool (RTP) and a Domestic Testing Pool (DTP) for the purposes of implementing, co-ordinating, administering, monitoring and enforcing effective doping control measures," the ASADA website reads.

"If an athlete is selected to be part of the RTP or the DTP they will be informed by us or their sporting organisation. Athletes in the RTP and DTP, in addition to any other athlete who meets our definition of 'Athlete' under the ASADA Act and ASADA Regulations, may be subject to both in-competition and out-of-competition sample collection."

Usain Bolt posted a disgruntled message on Instagram

Following further, the definition of 'athlete' in that 2006 piece of legislation suggests "athlete means a person who competes in sport and who is subject to the NAD scheme."

The NAD scheme states "Persons who compete in sport are subject to the NAD scheme if the sport has an anti-doping policy."

FFA declined to comment.