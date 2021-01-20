Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gympie man has been fined $400 for breaking a DVO when he verbally abused his mother on Christms Day. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
A Gympie man has been fined $400 for breaking a DVO when he verbally abused his mother on Christms Day. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
News

‘Useless b----’: Man attacks mum at family celebration

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 5:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Getting drunk on Christmas Day and verbally abusing his own mother to the point his family locked him out of the house has proven costly for a Gympie man.

The 29-year-old, who cannot be legally named, faced Gympie Magistrates Court on a charge of breaching a domestic violence order for his behaviour on December 25 last year.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said he had been celebrating with his family on Christmas day, drinking beers and then moving on to spirits later in the day.

The man’s behaviour during the family’s Christmas celebration was so bad they locked him out of the house.
The man’s behaviour during the family’s Christmas celebration was so bad they locked him out of the house.

He then became abusive towards his mother, first calling her "useless" and a "f------ b----" and then picking up the kitchen bin and bashing it against a bench until it split, spilling its contents across the floor.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Gympie MP joins search for missing man, after car found

* If marijuana 'does the trick', see a doctor: Magistrate

His family locked him out of the house when he stepped outside, and he began banging on the door when he realised what had happened.

The 29-year-old told Gympie Magistrates Court he had apologised to his mother and had not touched alcohol since then.
The 29-year-old told Gympie Magistrates Court he had apologised to his mother and had not touched alcohol since then.

The court heard the 29-year-old has since apologised to his mother for his behaviour, and had avoided drinking alcohol.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted the man's guilty plea to breaching a domestic violence order, calling it "appalling behaviour".

Mr Callaghan fined the man $400 and ordered no conviction be recorded.

court domestic violence dvo breach gympie court gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast land owners face $23k bill for dumped asbestos

        Premium Content Coast land owners face $23k bill for dumped asbestos

        News Here is what Livingstone’s councillors decided on Tuesday.

        Rocky mayoral candidates on sport

        Premium Content Rocky mayoral candidates on sport

        News We asked your by-election candidates about sport.

        OPINION: ‘Whiners’ shouldn’t expect special treatment

        Premium Content OPINION: ‘Whiners’ shouldn’t expect special treatment

        News Letters to the editor, Facebook comments and Harry’s View.

        Rocky jockey ordered disqualification for COVID-19 breach

        Premium Content Rocky jockey ordered disqualification for COVID-19 breach

        Horses The matter was internally reviewed by Queensland Racing and was then taken to...