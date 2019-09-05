PHOTOS: High school high achievers graduating from USQ
AROUND 100 high school students have graduated from the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) Head Start program.
The program offers high-achieving Year 11 and 12 students the chance to undertake university study while finishing high school.
Students from The Springfield Anglican College and Springfield Central State High School were involved in the program.
A group of successful Head Start graduates were celebrated last week with 14 students receiving their certificates at USQ Springfield.
Students who successfully complete Head Start gain entry and academic credit into related USQ degrees provided they have met the program pre-requisites.
For more on the program, go to www.usq.edu.au/head-start