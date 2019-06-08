Menu
FLIPPED OVER: This ute was found on its roof on Solitary Islands Way near the Hearns Lake intersection just before 11pm last night. Frank Redward
News

Ute flipped on busy road with the driver nowhere to be seen

Sam Flanagan
by
8th Jun 2019 9:03 AM
A VEHICLE was found flipped on its roof and abandoned last night near Woolgoolga, with enquiries now underway to find out what happened.

The ute was found on Solitary Islands Way near the Hearns Lake intersection just before 11pm.

Coffs-Clarence Police and the NSW Rural Fire Service were both called to the scene after the ute was discovered.

The road was blocked off as a search began for the driver, whilst the ute was recovered and seized by police for examination.

Enquiries are continuing into the matter.

If you have any information on the ute or the incident please contact the Coffs Harbour Police Sttaion on 6691 0799 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

