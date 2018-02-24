Menu
Ute rollover at Gracemere, vehicle believed to be totalled

vanessa jarrett
by
24th Feb 2018 3:25 PM

3.45PM: TWO passengers have been taken to hospital as a result of a ute rollover at Gracemere this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two patients have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries.

The QAS spokesperson confirmed one patient has a shoulder injury.

One of the patients is 17 years-old. 

3.15PM: REPORTS have come through of a ute rollover at Gracemere.

It is understood three passengers were in a ute when it rolled on Tindall Rd, off Gavial-Gracemere Rd at 3.10pm.

Initials reports have said all passengers are out of the vehicle.

One passenger is believed to be 17 years old.

The ute is believed to be "completely totalled."

Queensland Ambulance Service is on route to the scene to one passenger with a shoulder injury.

Queensland Police Service are also on route.

This is a developing situation, more to come.

