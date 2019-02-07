Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The University of Technology Sydney has rolled out ‘all-gender’ bathrooms in support of gender diversity.
The University of Technology Sydney has rolled out ‘all-gender’ bathrooms in support of gender diversity.
News

Aussie uni rolls out ‘all gender’ bathrooms

7th Feb 2019 4:06 PM

THE University of Technology Sydney has rolled out "all-gender" bathrooms in support of gender diversity.

The university has introduced the concept in a bid to "make students feel safe and welcome on campus".

While the university already has unisex bathrooms, some students felt this wasn't inclusive enough.

A statement from UTS reads: "Some people within our community don't identify with traditional binary genders (male and female).

"Others don't feel comfortable using a bathroom designated by gender, sometimes because they've had a negative experience using a single-gender bathroom due to their appearance or gender identity.

"All gender bathrooms provide a space that can be used comfortably by everyone."

While unisex toilets are marked with male and female symbols, the all-gender bathrooms include an additional symbol - as well as the words "All Gender" - to acknowledge gender diversity.

They can be found across nine of the university's buildings.

News.com.au has contacted the UTS Queer Collective for comment.

More Stories

Show More
bathrooms editors picks gender university

Top Stories

    Finding the right shoes a challenge for Kinky Boots team

    premium_icon Finding the right shoes a challenge for Kinky Boots team

    Whats On The flamboyant production will his the stage in March showing audiences a new side to the region's popular performers.

    Machete seized after Gracemere wounding incident

    premium_icon Machete seized after Gracemere wounding incident

    Breaking Two men injured in suspected stabbing overnight

    Teen girls who terrorised Rocky warned of 10-year jail terms

    premium_icon Teen girls who terrorised Rocky warned of 10-year jail terms

    Crime They committed four robberies with violence among other crimes

    Rocky cricketer, 15, to lead GPS First XI team

    premium_icon Rocky cricketer, 15, to lead GPS First XI team

    Cricket Flynn Thomasson: 'I just smile when I think about being captain'