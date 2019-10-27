V8 iceman rushes to aid of rival after huge crash

Shane van Gisbergen put aside his fierce rivalry with Scott McLaughlin on Sunday with the Holden driver parking his car and running across the track to help his Ford rival following a sickening smash.

In a stirring act of sportsmanship from a V8 iceman, van Gisbergen abandoned his Gold Coast 600 qualifying lap to help his championship nemesis after McLaughlin rolled his Mustang in a high-speed crash that shook Surfers Paradise.

On an all-out one lap qualifying blast, the DJR Team Penske driver clipped a concrete wall at almost 200km/h with the impact sending the car hurtling back across the track on it side.

Scott McLaughlin pushes it hard during qualifying for the big race.

McLaughlin was left stranded in an upturned car after the Mustang stopped after hitting another wall.

Enter van Gisbergen.

The only man that can stop McLaughlin from winning this year's title, van Gisbergen parked his Supercar in the middle of the track, unbuckled and rushed to help McLaughlin from his wreck.

"It's not a nice feeling coming around the corner and seeing one of your mates on their side,'' said van Gisbergen.

"It was way after the corner, meaning it must've been a big shunt.

"I helped him out, but the medical team were there fast.

"Thanks to them and saw him get out, he was pretty shaken but he's okay, he'll be fine, but not nice."

Shane van Gisbergen helped out a mate in need.

"It's irrelevant who it was, when I first saw it I just wanted to get there and help, you'd do it for anyone in the field.

"It wasn't a good thing. It was shocking."

Declaring himself unhurt after returning from medical checks, McLaughlin spoke of his terror at hanging suspended in his upturned car.

"I was more worried about people hitting my roof," he said.

"Then I saw the fluid and I thought 'I don't know what that is, so I better get out."

The DJR/Team Penske driver emerged unhurt from the wreck.

His team is attempting to fix his car for Sunday afternoon's race.