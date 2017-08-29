26°
Vacant Parkhurst land poised for major growth

Leighton Smith
| 29th Aug 2017 4:47 PM
FOR SALE FOR A BUYER WITH VISION: 777 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.
FOR SALE FOR A BUYER WITH VISION: 777 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst. Contributed

THE suburb of Parkhurst is set to explode with growth over the coming years.

Knight Frank Principal Neale Crowe said the huge 24.81 ha block of industrial zoned land on 777 Yaamba Rd (Bruce Hwy), in the Parkhurst growth corridor, was perfect for a purchaser with the right vision for the site.

Mr Crowe said the block, which was previously used as a cement site by Queensland Cement, has almost unlimited redevelopment potential for industrial, commercial or retail enterprises.

FOR SALE: 777 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.
FOR SALE: 777 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst. Contributed

The location meant it was well poised to capitalise on the future growth direction for Rockhampton - which was northward.

"Rockhampton in its essence has to grow out that way because it's the only flood-free land other than Gracemere,” he said.

FOR SALE: 777 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.
FOR SALE: 777 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst. Contributed

Mr Crowe said it was conveniently situated with the Parkhurst Town Centre (anchored by Woolworths) across the road with 450m of invaluable exposure to the soon-to-be upgraded Bruce Hwy.

"We've had good enquiry thus far, because it's a big site, both locally and from the south,” he said.

The offers to purchase close on September 20 at 4pm at Knight Frank.

FOR SALE: 777 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.
FOR SALE: 777 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst. Contributed
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Where to park as Rocky Hospital car park work starts

There will be new temporary car park options as some sites close for construction.

