Health workers check on tenants of the townhouse complex in Southbank after new virus infections. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui
News

Vaccinated nurse tests positive to virus

by Jack Paynter
16th Jun 2021 8:26 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM

A vaccinated nurse has tested positive to Covid-19 in Victoria as the state recorded three new locally acquired infections on Wednesday.

The state’s health department announced five new local cases about 8.30am, but two of those were previously revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

In a positive sign, the health department said the three further cases were all linked to current outbreaks.

Acting Premier James Merlino said two of the new cases were primary close contacts of previous positive case at the Southbank apartment complex and the other one was a vaccinated nurse.

There are fears she worked a shift while potentially infectious.

There were also three new coronavirus infections recorded in hotel quarantine.

The number of active cases in Victoria is 55, up from 54 on Tuesday.

The new cases came from 17,538 test results, while 14,870 vaccine doses were also administered in the past 24 hours.

It comes a Victorians prepare for another easing of coronavirus restrictions at 11.59pm on Thursday, with the state government expected to announced the new rules at a press conference possibly as early as Wednesday.

Residents at the Kings Park apartment complex in Southbank have now been forced into two weeks lockdown after two more positive cases were recorded on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kings Park apartment complex has been forced into 14 days lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui
The health department has now expanded the number of primary close contacts associated with the outbreak to include all residents and visitors to the complex from June 2 to 14.

“They will be required to quarantine for 14 days,” the health department said.

“A full public health response was initiated, including rapid onsite testing of more than 200 residents.”

Dozens of new public exposures sites were published overnight, including several stalls at the popular South Melbourne Market.

Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Vaccinated nurse tests positive to virus

