Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The doctor at the centre of the COVID vaccine bungle has been identified, and it has been revealed he has been sanctioned before following complaints.
The doctor at the centre of the COVID vaccine bungle has been identified, and it has been revealed he has been sanctioned before following complaints.
Health

Vaccine overdose doctor was sanctioned before

by Clarke, Chris
27th Feb 2021 11:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE doctor at the centre of the Queensland vaccine bungle this week has been revealed as Sujoy Roychowdhury.

Dr Roychowdhury issued two elderly patients overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine at a Brisbane aged-care centre.

He had previously been sanctioned by the national health regulator over the inappropriate prescription of medicinal cannabis, The Australian reported on Saturday.

Dr Roychowdhury, who holds a medical degree from the University of Tasmania, had conditions placed on his licence by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency after complaints over his practice.

 

Dr Roychowdhury was barred from possessing, supplying, prescribing or administering any natural or synthetic medicine cannabis products and was required to be supervised at any practice that employed him.

A senior practice manager or other senior representative overseeing Dr Roychowdhury's practice was required to submit monthly reports to the regulator certifying that the doctor was complying with the restrictions.

Dr Roychowdhury was employed by Healthcare Australia, which has a contract to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in aged-care centres in NSW and Queensland.

On Wednesday, he dosed two elderly residents, aged 88 and 94, with four times the correct dosage of Pfizer vaccine. The patients suffered no ill effects.

Originally published as Vaccine overdose doctor was sanctioned before

coronavirus covid-19 vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Rocky artists can tap into funding

        Premium Content LETTERS: Rocky artists can tap into funding

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport Rockhampton Triathlon, Capras trials headline a jam-packed weekend of action.

        Dad busted with drug utensils with crystal residue

        Premium Content Dad busted with drug utensils with crystal residue

        Crime A former panel beater caring full-time for two of his children was busted with drug...

        Yeppoon service station appeal to be heard in Brisbane court

        Premium Content Yeppoon service station appeal to be heard in Brisbane court

        News The developers have taken Livingstone Shire Council to court, arguing for access...