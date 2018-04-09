Menu
Japan's coach Vahid Halilhodzic
Soccer

World Cup shock as Japan axe coach two months out

9th Apr 2018 12:24 PM

VAHID Halilhodzic will be dismissed as Japan's head soccer coach on Monday following two disappointing international friendly results with the World Cup opening in just over two months.

Japan's Kyodo news agency says football association president Kozo Tashima will announce the move at a news conference.

Japan salvaged a 1-1 draw with the last kick of the game in a friendly against Mali last month, and days later lost 2-1 to Ukraine.

The Japanese will face Colombia, Senegal and Poland in group play in the World Cup.

Halilhodzic was hired in March 2015 after leading Algeria to the knockout stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

