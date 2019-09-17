Val conquers the English Channel

TWO-time Olympian andLatvian ex-pat Val Kalmikovs, who runs the North Rockhampton pool, can add another accolade to his already illustrious swimming career.

At 5am on September 9, he became the first Latvian to swim the English Channel, crossing the ocean divide in 11 hours and 13 minutes through the night.

Despite the impressive feat, Val said that just three hours into the epic swim he had been ready to call it quits.

Val Kalmikovs swims the English Channel.

When Val crossed the channel, the water temperature was at 15C.

“As a kid, I grew up swimming in the Baltic seas and that was 18-19 degrees – we would sit in it for hours. When your young it’s one thing, but when you’re old it’s completely different,” Val said.

“I was expecting to get all frustrated by eight or nine hours, but it started to happen after three.”

Val’s head had started playing tricks on him and he spiralled into a dangerous place of bad thoughts that nearly put an end to his swim.

“Seriously – I was thinking, ‘I’m just going to grab the boat and get out,’” he said.

“I wasn’t hungry, I wasn’t cold, I felt fine, but I just felt like I wanted out because I thought “What’s the point? I’m not going to finish.’”

Val Kalmikovs.

However, Val managed to expel those demons from his head by convincing himself his body was ready for the challenge.

“I told myself if I get out now, I’m going to regret it for the rest of my life,” he said.

Val said his strategy was to break the swim up into legs of time, using signals every 20 minutes from his support crew, and distance checkpoints.

“I had a great group of support, I couldn’t have done it without them,” he said.

Once he reached France, he said the finish line was a strange experience as swimmers are not allowed to remain in France due to customs restrictions.

Instead they had to hop on their boat and head straight back to Britain.

“There was no coffee or croissants – just picture swimming into Yeppoon in the middle of the night with no one around,” Val said.

The channel is 33.8km across from the take-off point, but tidal movements make swimmers take an S-shaped path between the two countries – extending the distance to be swum.

Val Kalmikovs and his support crew post-race.

Val said he had no intention to cross the English Channel again, but alluded that his long-distance ocean swimming days were far from over.

He is eyeing off the Triple Crown: the English Channel; the Catalina Channel (32.5km between Catalina Island and the Californian mainland) and a 48.5km circumnavigation of Manhattan Island.

He is also entertaining the idea of swimming the “Ocean Seven”, which is considered the swimming equivalent of mountaineering’s “Seven Summits”.

It comprises the North Channel (Ireland), the Cook Strait (New Zealand), the Molokai Channel (Hawaii), the English Channel, the Catalina Channel (US), the Tsugaru Strait (Japan) and the Strait of Gibraltar (Spain/Morocco).

Val also wants to organise group circumnavigation swims of Great Keppel Island for others in Central Queensland with a taste for open-water swimming.