Dennis Assay held a number of positions in Rockhampton hockey, from player to president.
Hockey

Vale Dennis Assay: ‘Always sincere and caring’

Pam McKay
22nd Oct 2020 9:00 AM
A SPIRITED competitor on the field and tireless force off it, Dennis Assay is being mourned by the Rockhampton hockey community.

A past president of both the Rockhampton Hockey Association and Park Avenue Hockey Club, Dennis passed away on Friday, aged 76.

He was the loving husband of Dawn and father and father-in-law of Sandra and Brian, Michael and Suzy, and Troy.

Park Avenue president Robert Sweeney said Dennis was a stalwart of the club and held a variety of positions within its ranks.

Dennis Assay (back left) coached the Park Avenue A grade women to a premiership victory in 1983.
He was also a life member and patron of the RHA.

A plaque in Park Avenue’s clubhouse described him as “always sincere and caring”.

Robert said Dennis enjoyed success as a player, coach, umpire and administrator.

“On the field he was a great competitor and he was a state level umpire too,” he said.

“He coached our A-grade women to the premiership in 1983.

“He worked hard in his administrative roles and was a big driver in a number of projects.

“Dennis will be sorely missed throughout the hockey community for his efforts in developing the club and the game.”

Those sentiments were echoed by RHA president Barb Knowles, who said Dennis’s love of hockey and his dedication to it would long be remembered.

A celebration of Dennis’s life will be held at the Rockhampton Crematorium at 11am today (Thursday).

