Vale Norb Brewster: ‘He meant the world to me’

REMEMBERED FONDLY: Norb Brewster was a long-serving cricket umpire who was highly regarded by Rockhampton’s cricket fraternity. Picture: File

MICK Thompson can’t help but smile as he remembers his friend and mentor Norbury Brewster.

Norb, the man considered “the” umpire of Rockhampton cricket, passed away on April 25, aged 87.

He leaves behind two children, Geraldine and Christopher, along with Christopher and his wife Julie’s two children, Chloe and Liam.

Mick remembers fondly the lovable character he first met when playing with the Capricorn Institute Cricket Club in the 1980s.

It was Norb’s professionalism and devotion that prompted him to become an umpire.

“For a long time, Norb was the backbone of the Rockhampton Cricket Umpires Association,” Mick said.

Norb Brewster was a talented opening batsman, scoring plenty of runs in his career. Picture: Contributed.

“He got me into umpiring and he was my mentor.

“He was much loved and highly respected. He meant the world to me.”

Norb’s talents were not limited to officiating the game. He was a talented player – a consistent opening batsman, a handy bowler and a safe pair of hands behind the stumps.

He always maintained that his greatest partnership was with his beloved wife Val. They were married for 43 years before she passed away 21 years ago.

Rockhampton-born, Norb grew up in Mount Morgan, the third of six children for the town’s ambulance superintendent Herb and his wife Ivy.

He was educated at the Mount and spent the early part of his working career in the railway.

He then headed to the mines, relocating to Moranbah where he worked at Peak Downs for 15 years.

Norb returned to Rockhampton, where he established himself as a highly respected cricket umpire and also pursued his other sporting loves of golf and lawn bowls.

He was a stickler for the rules and knew the cricket rule book inside out.

Norb and Val Brewster were married for 43 years. Picture: Contributed

He made 25 centuries in his career and often spoke in his latter years of wanting to notch up another by living to 100 but was denied the chance.

Norb’s nephew Owen Brewster broke the sad news of his passing to Mick.

“He messaged me on Anzac Day. He said ‘Uncle Norb passed away. The bloody devil’s number got him’,” Mick said.

“Norb was 87 which, in cricket, is considered the devil’s number.

“It was a real shock, to be honest, especially coming on a day like Anzac Day, which is already a very emotional day.”

Mick umpired local and rep games with Norb, which he said was an “absolute ­privilege”.

“They don’t do it these days in umpiring I’ve noticed but Norb always instilled in us that the benefit of the doubt goes to the batsman and that was always in the laws of cricket,” he said.

“If you had any doubt in your mind, you couldn’t give a batsman out.

“Norb taught us that and honesty, always give an honest decision.”

Mick played some cricket with Gracemere in the latter part of his career and Norb was often a special guest at the club’s annual awards nights.

“To listen to Norb speak and impart his knowledge of the game was just wonderful.

“He had a quick wit and a great sense of humour and we had a lot of good times together.

“I’ll always remember him as a great person, an absolute gentleman and an exceptional human being.”