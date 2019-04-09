Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NRL player Valentine Holmes is seen during a
Former NRL player Valentine Holmes is seen during a "Pro Day" as part of the NFL's International Pathway program on Monday, April 1, 2019. Holmes and six other international athletes were picked for the NFL? s International Pathway program were measured, performed speed and agility drills and caught balls thrown by a quarterback. (AAP Image/Peter Mitchell) NO ARCHIVING
eXtra

Valentine Holmes joins New York Jets

by Peter Mitchell
9th Apr 2019 9:05 AM

Valentine Holmes is an NFL player with the New York Jets signing the former NRL star to their roster as part of the International Player Pathway.

Holmes was one of seven international project players who spend the past three months training at Florida's IMG Academy hoping to be allocated to one of four AFC East teams.

In the past 24 hours three of those players have been added to teams, former England and British and Irish Lions rugby player Christian Wade (Buffalso Bills), former Brazilian judo champion Durval Neto (Miami Dolphins) and German tight end Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots).

Pathway players will join the team's practice squads but will not be eligible to play games during the 2019 NFL season.

The program is designed to give elite athletes with little American football knowledge a chance to insert themselves with a team and learn the game without the pressure of being cut.

 

More to come...

More Stories

Show More
american football new york jets nfl nrl rugby league valentine holmes
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Shorten's push for Rockhampton's airport to go international

    premium_icon Shorten's push for Rockhampton's airport to go international

    Politics Mr Shorten will make a big announcement during his Rocky visit today

    Locations for Yeppoon Rd upgrade revealed

    premium_icon Locations for Yeppoon Rd upgrade revealed

    News Main Roads says there are three sections that have been identified

    • 9th Apr 2019 8:36 AM
    Rockhampton meatworks set for state of the art development

    premium_icon Rockhampton meatworks set for state of the art development

    News New facility to test meat processing equipment

    • 9th Apr 2019 8:24 AM