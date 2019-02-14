VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

LOVING IT: Michelle Hayward of Simplicity Market Fresh Flowers has been flooded with Valentine's Day orders.

THERE are a lot of secret admirers floating around CQ this Valentine's Day, a local florist has said.

Michelle Hayward of Simplicity Market Fresh Flowers has had her florist business for close to 10 years in various locations around The Kern Arcade.

She said compared to other years, there were a lot of orders coming in that wish to remain anonymous.

"Normally a Valentine is to the wife, the girlfriend, recently married or engaged,” she said.

"This year we have had so many more true valentines with the "will you be my Valentine?”

"I think that is the true meaning, opening it up, getting a surprise, the unexpected.

"Especially for the ones who never thought they would get one on the day, that's what sticks with me this year.”

Most of the orders have been the traditional roses, with a mixtures of some different, softer-coloured roses and even some oriental lilies.

Valentine's Day is the most "hectic” day of the year for Ms Hayward.

"Deliveries are always stressful trying to get such a big number out on the one day,” she said.

"You can take the orders for two weeks but you have to get them all out on the one day.

"You just run with no sleep for a few days and take another three days to recover.”

Mother's Day is another busy time of the year but it more or less morphs into a week.

"People start having lunch with Mum on the Thursday and Friday and then the Saturday and Sunday,” Ms Hayward said.

"Valentine's is just one day.”

SIMPLICITY MARKET FRESH FLOWERS

Kern Arcade, shop 9

4927 8433

Open 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and Saturdays 9am-12pm

Open from 7.30am to 5.30 in Valentine's Day

Roses are the traditional go-to flower for Valentine's Day. Jann Houley

VALENTINE'S Day is celebrated on February 14 each year. But where did it come from?

While there are a few variations this appears to be the most popular origin.

Valentine was a priest from Rome in the third century AD.

Emperor Claudius II had banned marriage because he thought married men made bad soldiers.

But Valentine of Rome broke the rules and arranged marriages in secret.

When Claudius found out, Valentine was thrown into jail with a death sentence.

Valentine fell in love with the jailer's daughter as she visited him while he was imprisoned.

On February 14, the day he was to be executed, he sent her a love letter and signed it "from your Valentine”.

Gradually romantic celebrations and festivals began over the years around that date and eventually it became a worldwide tradition.

The red rose is a traditional symbol of love and passion and has appeared in paintings, poetry and songs for hundreds of years.

SPECIAL MOMENT: Werner Breytenbach flew over 36 hours from South Africa to surprise to his girlfriend of five years, Tamara Boyle at the Rocky Races last October. Maddelin McCosker

THE Morning Bulletin reached out to our Facebook audience yesterday and asked readers about their romantic ways.

Getting into the Valentine's Day spirit, where is the most romantic place in CQ to say "I love you”?

Reagan Stewart:

The ski gardens just on sundown.

Ashley Bourne:

Hungry Jack's because the burgers are better at Hungry Jack's and stunners are only $5.95 cheap dinner and dessert. Can't beat that.

Allanah Cherie:

The new lookout at Mount Archer.

Lyn Hughes:

Anywhere. If you love the person you're with, you won't mind saying it wherever, whenever.

Matheson

Scotty:

Pub.

Nic Gal:

The Giddy Goat.

Hayleigh Warry:

My fiancé proposed to me at the singing ship in Emu Park so that place will always be special to me

Bec Wilson:

Does it matter where u tell the person u love that "you love them” it's not about the romance gee. If u can't show ur partner you love them any other time of the year why buy for them one on Valentine's Day?

Shenade Hill:

At home in bed watching a movie or a TV show with my partner

Brittney Green:

Wherever my husband is would be the most romantic place to say "I love you".