Valium: Drug that put nine teens in hospital

11 teens were involved in an overdose debacle at Yeppoon.

VALIUM was one of the prescription drugs 11 teenagers allegedly mixed with alcohol leading to overdoses at a Yeppoon home on Tuesday morning, detectives have confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Craig Strohfeldt of Yeppoon CIB said the drug was one of two ingested, resulting in nine of the teens being rushed to hospital, where one remains in the intensive care unit.

Valium affects chemicals in the brain and is used to treat anxiety disorders, alcohol withdrawal symptoms or muscle spasms. It can impair thinking and reactions and should not be mixed with alcohol as dangerous side effects can occur. An overdose of diazepam can be fatal.

When someone overdoses on the drug, a range of alarming symptoms arise including:

Change in consciousness

Difficult or troubled breathing

Irregular, fast or slow, or shallow breathing

Lack of coordination

Loss of consciousness

Loss of strength or energy

Muscle pain or weakness

Pale or blue lips, fingernails, or skin

Sleepiness

Unusual drowsiness, dullness, tiredness, weakness, or feeling of sluggishness

Source: Drugs.com

For drug counselling and information, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or call Family Drug Support on 1300 368 186.