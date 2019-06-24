Valuable CQUniversity law student admitted to the bar

COMMUNITY-MINDED: CQUniversity Law graduate Justin French after his admission to the bar at Rockhampton court house, pictured with local defence lawyer Rowan King.

COMMUNITY-MINDED: CQUniversity Law graduate Justin French after his admission to the bar at Rockhampton court house, pictured with local defence lawyer Rowan King. Facebook

IT'S not everyday a member of CQUniversity's Law faculty represents a student at their admission to the bar, but Justin French's resume is a clear indicator why he was given such an honour.

READ: CQUniveristy law students admitted to the bar

Mr French was represented by CQU Law special adviser Wayne Jones.

"Justin is a very valuable member of the school of business and law family and community," MrJones said.

"He is held in very high esteem and that's evident by the fact that there are quite a few staff from the school of business and law here today, including the dean of the school (Professor Lee Di Milia)."

Mr Jones said MrFrench had many attributes the legal society "look for in a new practitioner that will make a great solicitor", including one of the most important - a desire to service the community.

"Shortly after he commenced his degree with us, he was already serving the community as a commissioner for declarations (Cdecs) and a member of the Queensland Justices Association (the pre-eminent association for Queensland JPs), he said.

"He was a great leader among the law students at CQU. In fact, he was the inaugural secretary of the law students society.

"He represented the university at the national conference of the Australian Law Students Association on two occasions.

"But more importantly, he came back from that conference full of ideas which he then shared with his colleagues. So he introduced his colleagues to a client-interviewing contest and he got them enthusiastic about mooting."

Mr Jones said Mr French has also been heavily involved in the Robert Fisher Legal Clinic at CQUniversity.

"It was almost that once he started six months into his degree, we couldn't get rid of him," Mr Jones said.

"He was a regular every Thursday evening ... I don't think Justin has missed a Thursday clinic.

"He also volunteers in an administrative role at the centre."

He said recently Mr French has been doing project work at the community legal centre.

"We couldn't do without the assistance of people like Justin French," Mr Jones said.