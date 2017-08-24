29°
Valuable lessons for future CQ road users

Leighton Smith
| 24th Aug 2017 8:35 AM
PROJECT BOOYAH: Chaney Dakin learnt about many of the hazards to be aware of when driving on the road from Rockhampton Police's Acting Senior Sergeant Deniel Beasy.
PROJECT BOOYAH: Chaney Dakin learnt about many of the hazards to be aware of when driving on the road from Rockhampton Police's Acting Senior Sergeant Deniel Beasy.

TO MARK Road Safety Week, Chaney Dakin joined nine of his peers from Project Booyah yesterday to learn about the many dangers they will encounter as future road users.

Chaney, 15, was in his seventh week of Project Booyah, a Queensland Police-run mentor program helping at-risk teenagers across the state through a 20-week course that builds their career and vocational pathways.

After learning about drink and drug driving the day before, Chaney learnt about the importance of wearing seat belts and minimising distractions (such as using a mobile phone while driving) yesterday.

"People shouldn't be on their phones while they're driving but there's heaps of people who are still doing it,” Chaney said.

"It's straight out unsafe. You shouldn't do that sort of thing.”

He said you should not be looking down at your phone given how far you travel per second with the possibility of someone stepping out in front of your car at any time.

Talking about drink and drug driving, Chaney said a person's attention was not as good while under the influence.

"It's just a lot easier to be distracted, and when you're grogging, you're swerving all over the place,” he said.

PROJECT BOOYAH: Chaney Dakin (left) learning about road safety with Acting Senior Sergeant Deniel Beasy.
PROJECT BOOYAH: Chaney Dakin (left) learning about road safety with Acting Senior Sergeant Deniel Beasy.

Acting Sergeant Deniel Beasy said the road safety message still was not getting through to the public.

Sgt Beasy said during Road Safety Week operations, Rockhampton Police recorded four cases of drug driving, one case of drink driving and 10 people using their mobile phones on Tuesday.

"Today we want to educate the youth and start from the beginning, making them aware of their responsibility that driving a motor vehicle is being in charge of a large weapon that could injure other people,” he said.

"We need to deliver that message that you need to make that single decision, put that mobile phone on silent, put it in an area you can't be distracted and drive carefully.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  chaney dakin deniel beasy project booyah queensland police road safety week

