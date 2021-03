Police have responded to reports of a vehicle carrying illegally caught snakes in Central Queensland. Photo: Richard Walker

Police are investigating reports of a vehicle carrying illegally caught snakes in Central Queensland.

Initial information indicated a green van was travelling east on the Landsborough Highway towards Barcaldine about 11am on Thursday, Queensland Police Service revealed.

It was alleged the van had illegally caught snakes on board.

Police are making enquiries into the matter.