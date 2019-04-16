Van stolen from Rainbow Beach ends up burned in CQ

MISSING: Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this Mustang Powerboat to come forward. The boat was last seen at Rainbow Beach outside a private residence on April 14.

MISSING: Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this Mustang Powerboat to come forward. The boat was last seen at Rainbow Beach outside a private residence on April 14. QPS

POLICE are investigating an arson incident between Rockhampton and Emu Park last night.

Police were called to the area near Emu Park Road around 8.30pm on Monday night after the received a call from a resident that lived nearby who told thema car was on fire.

Upon arrival police located a white Hyandai iLoad van, which was still on fire.

The van had been reported missing from Rainbow Beach over the weekend along with a Mustang Powerboat that it had attached to it.

Detective Acting Senior Sargent Kevin Mawdsley said police were still trying to find the boat.

"We are urging the public to come forward with and dash camera footage they may have from Monday night around the Rockhampton and Emu Park area, specifically Emu Park Rd, between 8pm and 9pm,” he said.

It is believed the two vehicles were taken from outside a private residence at Raibow Beach.

Dt Mawdsley said Rockhampton Police are working with local police from the Tin Can Bay station to obtain more information about the theft.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have any information to contact the Rockhampton CIB or Crime Stoppers.