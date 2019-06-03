Vandals cause thousands in damage to Rocky sporting ground

ROCKHAMPTON Touch Association staff were left fuming on Sunday morning after one of their fields was ripped up by vandals, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Deep skid marks within the turf covered the whole of field eight, a field used for local junior touch football games and heavily utilised for junior training.

When a junior representative team went to use the field for training on Sunday morning, their coach discovered the damage and alerted the association immediately.

"I was devastated,” administrator Denise Edwards said.

"I've been in the job for 10 years now and we've had people on the fields beforehand but never to this extent.

"They've pretty much stripped the grass off that entire field by doing doughnuts and driving around and around.

"It was just massive damage.

The incident happened around 10.30pm on Saturday and was caught on the clubhouse's CCTV cameras.

A vehicle can be seen driving onto the field and doing doughnuts before the headlights are turned off.

"We're still going through our CCTV footage. We've got them on camera on the field doing the damage but haven't been through the other cameras yet to see whether we can get a view of the car,” Ms Edwards said.

After posting images of the damage on the association's Facebook page in hopes of getting any public information, there was an influx of comments slamming the vandalism.

"There are a lot of people in the public and our members who are absolutely disgusted and very angered by it,” Ms Edwards said.

"It's council owned land so we contacted them and they contacted police.

"Council have been absolutely brilliant. They were already down here this morning starting on the repairs.

"But even though they'll get all that levelled out and top dressed, it will be quite a while before we can use it.”

Ms Edwards said the cost of repairs will include equipment, tractors, man hours and sand, which will all be taken out of rate payer money.

"It impacts everybody. Rates shouldn't need to be used for something like this,” she said.

With growing season finished until September-October and junior touch season kicked off mid-August, the field may not be usable for the junior teams this season.

"The biggest impact we'll feel is when the next junior season starts as we need to use the entire complex, we need all ten fields up and running when teh competition starts,” Ms Edwards said.

"With one field down it's going to be very difficult.

"I'll be surprised if we will actually be able to play on it this year.”

Ms Edwards encouraged anyone with information to contact Rockhampton police.