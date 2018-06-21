Menu
Lucas Craig by the memorial of his sister Colleen at Sawtell. Rachel Vercoe
Vandals strike Colleen's memorial for a second time

Rachel Vercoe
by
20th Jun 2018 2:00 PM | Updated: 21st Jun 2018 4:04 AM
WITHOUT a care or thought about the impact of their actions, vandals have taken to the treasured memorial of Colleen Walker-Craig for the second time in just two weeks.

The meaningless letters and scribbles scratched into the memorial have left the family distraught.

The memorial was erected to honour Colleen who, at just 16 was murdered, 27 years ago in Bowraville.

It was two weeks ago, when Colleen's sister, Muriel Therese visited the memorial that the vandalism was first discovered.

Last weekend when visiting the site again, Muriel was gutted to find more graffiti had been added.

Large initials are now boldly scratched into the wooden seat.

Graffiti at Sawtell Memorial for Colleen Walker-Craig. Contributed

With no body ever found, the memorial is a special place for the family to reflect and feel close to Colleen.

Located at Mick's Retreat in Sawtell, the site was chosen because it was a special place for the entire family while growing up as they regularly visited the area and have fond memories with Colleen.

Muriel said their family has approached council for a sign to let people know what the memorial is, and why it's important, in hopes of stopping this kind of behaviour.

"I would think the plaque would have told people the story behind the memorial but clearly not. We are so sad, it hurts that people can be so reckless and heartless," Muriel said.

The Advocate reported on the incident on June 7 after Muriel voiced her distress on Facebook to let the person who did it know how it made her feel.

"Whoever you are, you have hurt me deeply. To know you have disrespected my sister's memory and that you have no regard for Colleen and our family," she wrote.

