Clive Palmer is being attacked by vegans.
Politics

Cunning vegan plan to stop Clive Palmer

by ANDREW BACKHOUSE
2nd Aug 2018 5:19 AM

BILLIONAIRE businessman-turned politician Clive Palmer is being attacked by vegans who came up with a cunning plan to alter his Donald Trump-style signs.

Mr Palmer, who is attempting to resurrect his political fortunes with his revamped United Australia Party, is spending a fortune on radio and billboard advertisements.

 

 

Vegans alter a Clive Palmer billboard.
Yellow signs featuring a smiling Mr Palmer, an emu, kangaroo and the Australian flag with the words "Make Australia Great", in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's famous campaign slogan "Make America Great Again", have appeared across Australia.

But vandals, apparently supporters of veganism, have been filmed altering a billboard to read "Make Australia Eat Vegan".

Footage of the incident has received nearly 200,000 views on social media.

Other billboards have been vandalised in Sydney and Melbourne.

Mr Palmer, who was recently named the richest man in Queensland, has made waves in recent weeks in Townsville and is planning to run for the federal Townsville seat of Herbert.

He said a party member was also likely to run in the Townsville City Council election, sparking an "emoji war".

 

A defaced Clive Palmer billboard.
Mr Palmer has bought a home on The Strand, donated money to local Townsville clubs and promised to create hundreds of jobs by reopening the mothballed Yabulu nickel refinery.

A social media group called "Townsville Against Palmer" has sprung up in opposition to Mr Palmer's latest political resurgence in Townsville.

"Enough is enough! He wreacked havoc through our town once, and Townsville citizens don't want Clive Palmer back in our town," an admin of the page posted recently.

Soon after The Bulletin contacted Mr Palmer for comment about the page, he hit back on social media via his "Palmy Army" group - a sizeable force of nearly 200,000 followers he has amassed through posting Tim Tam-related memes.

"Tell me oh Loyal Palmy Army members, what should we do about this group? Who is going to lead?" Mr Palmer's page posted.

One Palmy Army member threatened to "raid" the new Facebook page - a term made famous by the 4Chan community's efforts to disrupt sites by actively harassing users or taking over the conversation.

