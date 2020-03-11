Vandals won’t stop attacking war memorial

VANDALS won’t stop attacking a memorial to fallen Central Queensland war heroes and there is nothing that anyone can do about it.

In the latest incident, the Francis Lindley Bridge sign at Alligator Creek, Rossmoya, has been “blacked out” by spraypaint.

The sign was only reinstated in January after vandals had removed it completely.

Descendants of the Lindley family are not only disgusted with the recent attack, they’ve had a gutful of what must feel like Groundhog Day for them.

When The Morning Bulletin this week caught up with family spokeswoman Joy Heffernan, a fourth generation Lindley (read war history), she read a statement on behalf of her upset elderly mother.

“Our 94-year-old mother, Norma Schnider (nee Lindley), is totally disgusted with the actions of the member, or members of the community, who have repeatedly removed the sign in the past,” she said.

“This time they have ­chosen to deliberately deface the Francis Lindley Bridge sign.

“She (Norma) pointed out that there is not one person living in the Rossmoya community that even knew any of the Francis Lindleys, and she can’t understand why anyone would do such a thing.

“Her words are: ‘It’s an absolute disgrace.’

“That’s a sentiment shared by all members of the Lindley family.

“There’s seven generations of the Lindley family living, working, volunteering and contributing in so many ways to the community, and this is nothing short of an insult to our ancestors who contributed so much to their community and their country.

“At the end of the day, these actions are totally disrespectful to, and insulting to, all Australian war veterans.

“It’s also a drain on the Livingstone Shire Council ratepayers as the council has had to re-erect the sign on several occasions.”

Mrs Heffernan said she could not understand how some “low-life” could keep doing such a thing.

When asked if she knew what a motivating factor could be for the attacks, she said: “Not really, no.

“Unless it’s a personal attack on the family, which we see no reason for because as we say, there’s nobody who even knew the Francis Lindleys who the sign is a tribute to,” she said.

“There’s hundreds of ­descendants of the Lindleys and you know, what more could these men have done than die for their country.

“It disgusts me to think they (vandals) walk among us, and that they think this sort of behaviour is ok.”

Livingstone Shire Council indicated it would issue a statement on the latest incident but it was not received by deadline.