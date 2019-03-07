Fury as hoons smash into home twice in nine days

A WOMAN is demanding police and councillors to do something about hoons in Varsity Lakes after having two cars land in her front yard in just over a week.

Megan Roots said it was only a matter of time before someone was killed due to the repeated incidents at the corner of Cumberland Drive and Silvabank Drive, where she has lived for 16 years.

"I am so sick and tired of hoons ending up in my front yard," Mrs Roots said.

"People cut the corner there every day."

This is the second car that has crashed into Megan Roots’ home on Silvabank Drive in Varsity Lakes in a week.

In the latest incident a car smashed into her fence late yesterday afternoon, leaving the 16-year-old driver with spinal injuries.

The car came to a halt only metres from where Mrs Roots was sitting in her home office.

"He (the 16-year-old driver) was saying he has pain tingling down his arms and pain in his back," she said.

The 16-year-old boy being assessed by paramedics following the crash.

"No one else was in the car at the time but someone may have jumped out and taken off.

"There was three others in a black Commodore speeding around the streets with him before the crash.

"They parked their car up the street and walked back here."

The teenager was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital after the accident.

Neighbours claimed the car the teen was driving had been seen abandoned on Yodelay Street for three days before the crash.

It was the second such incident to strike Mrs Roots in just nine days. On Monday last week another car spun off the road and landed in her garden, narrowly missing her fence.

"It wasn't quite as bad, but they did land in our garden," she said.

"He did a burnout before driving off.

A resident believes the car the teenager was driving was one that had been seen abandoned at the side of the road for days.

"We rang they the police and they found him at the end of the street and bought him back.

"He looked about 18."

Mrs Roots said she had contacted Gold Coast City Council to express her concerns that the corner was not safe.

She said she feared for the lives of children who daily wait for school buses at a stop opposite her house.

"Every morning and afternoon there are about 10 to 20 kids at the bus stop across the road," she said.

"I know the police may be busy or think it's petty for them, but it's a real concern that these boys are so young."

Local councillor Hermann Vorster was meeting with Mrs Roots at her home this morning.

No one has been charged in relation to yesterday's incident, which is being investigated by police.