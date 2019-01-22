Vegan activists expose details of North Burnett farms

Burnett farmers hold concerns for their privacy after an animal rights group launched an interactive online map yesterday detailing the location and contact details of farms Australia wide.

Burnett farmers hold concerns for their privacy after an animal rights group launched an interactive online map yesterday detailing the location and contact details of farms Australia wide.

NORTH Burnett farmers hold concerns for their privacy after an animal rights group launched an interactive online map yesterday detailing the location and contact details of farms Australia wide.

The Aussie Farms Map lists farms, abbatoirs and other "animal exploitation facilities" across Australia.

Among the exposed are 17 farms surrounding Monto, seven in the Biggenden/ Dallarnil area, five surrounding Gayndah and Binjour, six from Mundubbera and two near Eidsvold.

Gayndah farmer Neil Baker said he wasn't impressed by the website which he heard about from industry organisations and friends in the industry.

"I think it just goes to show how some animal rights people twist things to suit their agenda," he said.

"The people looking after the animals are the people who are getting in trouble.

"Having people turn up on our property is a concern and I have friends who have had that happen to them in the past."

Nothing has yet been posted in the Mount Perry area, however, the organisation encourages viewers to login and submit details of farms and facilities that have not yet been marked.

The website states the map is an effort to force transparency on "an industry dependent on secrecy".

"We believe in freedom of information as a powerful tool in the fight against animal abuse and exploitation," it states.

The map has a feature allowing users to search for facilities by ID, name, category or state.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud has called out the map as an anonymous farm shaming website with no real outcomes for animal welfare.

"This website is irresponsible at best," Mr Littleproud said.

"Putting the locations of farms online could be creating an attack map for activists. This will potentially result in illegal behaviour by activists.

"Farms are people's homes, not just their businesses. Some farmers have already complained the website claims they run businesses which they do not."

Mr Littleproud said there is no way of telling footage posted, which users are encouraged to submit, is actually from the farm it is attributed to.

"Content such as graphic images or video can be uploaded and attached to any farm by anonymous users," he said.

"This potentially encourages activists to trespass and worse after being misled about the practices on that farm.

"Trespass also has the potential to cause significant bio-security issues that ironically could lead to the death of the animal."