Vegetation fire breaks out

Bans and fire risks warnings have been extended.

HQ PLANTATION crews are on the scene of a fire near Ningi.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) says it is aware of the vegetation fire burning near Volz and Bribie Island roads at Ningi.

QFES said the fire was contained and was posing no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect nearby areas. Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Meanwhile QFES has extended a local fire ban through to 11.59pm Friday, September 20 for residents in the Brisbane, Moreton Bay and Redland City Local Government Areas.

Conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.