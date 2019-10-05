Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire truck. September 12, 2014. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Fire truck. September 12, 2014. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
News

Vegetation fire quickly spreads as crews work to put it out

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
5th Oct 2019 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

3.10: The fire at Ambrose has now been contained.

Crews are now moping up and putting water on trees that were burnt.

Both the northern and southern sides of Gentle Annie Rd are contained.

3pm: TWO structures are being protected by crews as the fire spreads.

The fire is on both sides of Gentle Annie Rd, heading in a south direction.

The fire is contained on the northern side of the road.

Fireys advised two power poles were burnt in the fire.

2.30pm: A FIRE is threatening to jump the Bruce Hwy as it continues to spread quickly.

A car was reportedly the cause of a fire in the middle of a paddock on Gentle Annie Rd and Perhouse Lane, near Ambrose.

The vegetation fire is on both sides of Gentle Annie Rd and crews are working to put it out.

Crews from Mount Larcom and Raglan are on scene and more crews have been requested.

Emergency services have received a number of calls from drivers about the fire.

ambrose fire gentle annie road
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    The increase in Central Queensland flu cases will shock you

    premium_icon The increase in Central Queensland flu cases will shock you

    News There have been 3772 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Central Queensland this year

    Options explored for rusting observatory

    premium_icon Options explored for rusting observatory

    News The rusting observatory has not had a valid permit for almost two years.

    Father snaps, assaults kids with fists and boots

    premium_icon Father snaps, assaults kids with fists and boots

    News A father snapped and attacked two young children

    Iconic Frenchville mansion for sale for the first time

    premium_icon Iconic Frenchville mansion for sale for the first time

    News Tennis courts, in ground pool, six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two levels...