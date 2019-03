QFES rushed to reports of a fire on the Leichardt Hwy, near Ghinghinda.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rushed to reports of a fire on the Leichardt Hwy, near Ghinghinda, this afternoon.

QFES attended the scene at 4.50pm and reported it was a vegetation fire.

According to a QFES media spokesperson, the fire was originally reported at 3.53pm as having started via a lightning strike, however this could not be confirmed.

QFES reported to have the fire under control.