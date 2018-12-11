Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews are currently en route to a vegetation fire on the Bruce Hwy, West Stowe.
Crews are currently en route to a vegetation fire on the Bruce Hwy, West Stowe. Marian Faa
News

Bruce Hwy closed after grass fire south-west of Gladstone

Mark Zita
by
11th Dec 2018 1:53 PM | Updated: 2:10 PM

2:10pm: QUEENSLAND Police Service said the Bruce Hwy, 5km north of the Calliope Historical Village, is closed due to a vegetation fire burning both sides of the highway.

EARLIER:  THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have advised there is a vegetation fire on the Bruce Hwy near Gravel Creek at West Stowe, south-west of Gladstone.

There are reports the fire is burning near the highway, and smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Motorists driving on the Bruce Hwy should drive to the conditions and use caution.

Four fire crews have been dispatched to the scene as of 10 minutes ago.

This is a developing news story, more to come.

gladstone region queensland fire and emergency services vegetation fire west stowe
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Rocky's most wanted: Police appeal to public for assistance

    Rocky's most wanted: Police appeal to public for assistance

    Crime See our gallery to see if you recognise these persons of interest.

    Bushfire burning south-west of Gladstone

    Bushfire burning south-west of Gladstone

    News The fire is burning in the vicinity of River Ranch.

    Which Rocky business has just celebrated a great milestone?

    premium_icon Which Rocky business has just celebrated a great milestone?

    News Anniversary celebrations a time to reflect on 40 years in business

    • 11th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
    Lauga slams NAIF for high director wages, poor record

    premium_icon Lauga slams NAIF for high director wages, poor record

    Politics More money has been spent on directors' wages than projects

    • 11th Dec 2018 1:31 PM

    Local Partners