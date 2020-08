A single vehicle collided with a traffic island at Norman Gardens last night.

A single vehicle collided with a traffic island at Norman Gardens last night.

A driver was lucky to escape unharmed after their vehicle collided with a traffic island in North Rockhampton on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 10.10pm on Kerrigan St at Norman Gardens.

One patient was assessed on scene, however, declined transport to hospital.

Tow services were later called to remove the vehicle from the scene.