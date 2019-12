VEHICLE CRASH: Emergency services are attending a two vehicle incident in North Rockhampton.

11.48am: Emergency services are attending a two vehicle incident in North Rockhampton.

The vehicles crashed at the intersection of Moores Creek Rd and High St in Park Avenue.

All persons involved have been able to leave their cars and a 55-year-old woman is being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene.

The vehicles reportedly have minor damage.