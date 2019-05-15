Vehicle crashes into a tree near Mt Morgan

PARAMADICS have raced to the scene of a single vehicle crash into a tree at Mt Morgan.

At 5.32pm, it was reported a vehicle containing two females, one in her 20s and the other in her late teens, crashed into a tree off Showgrounds Rd, Horse Creek.

The woman in her 20s has suffered a head and shoulder injury, while the woman in her late teens has suffered a wrist and ankle injury.

The two women are still being assessed by paramedics on scene, but are said to be in a stable condition.

More to come.