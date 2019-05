Queensland Fire and Rescue have responded to an accident on a Gracemere street this afternoon. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A VEHICLE has crashed into a pole in Gracemere this afternoon.

About 2.15pm, emergency services were called to the intersection of Lucas and Benjamin Sts.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokeswoman said all persons were removed from the vehicle, and sustained no injuries.