Vehicle crashes on railway line in Central Highlands
A VEHICLE crashed this morning on a railway line west of Emerald.
A male driver in his 80s was involved in a single vehicle accident at The Gemfields on the Capricorn Highway.
The incident was reported to emergency services at 10.14am.
The man declined transport.
At Mount Morgan, a boy believed to be 11 years old fell off his motorbike at the No.7 dam.
He had suspected abdomen and leg injuries.
He was taken to Mount Morgan hospital in a stable condition.