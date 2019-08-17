Menu
Railway lines in Rockhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Vehicle crashes on railway line in Central Highlands

A VEHICLE crashed this morning on a railway line west of Emerald.

A male driver in his 80s was involved in a single vehicle accident at The Gemfields on the Capricorn Highway.

The incident was reported to emergency services at 10.14am.

The man declined transport.

At Mount Morgan, a boy believed to be 11 years old fell off his motorbike at the No.7 dam.

He had suspected abdomen and leg injuries.

He was taken to Mount Morgan hospital in a stable condition.

