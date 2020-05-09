Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby
A MOTORIST’S vehicle has ended up on its side after swerving to avoid a wallaby on Saturday morning.
A witness contacted The Morning Bulletin after spotting multiple emergency vehicles racing to the scene of a crash on Camms Rd, Cawarral – north east of Rockhampton.
Queensland Police confirmed that the single vehicle crash occurred at 8.20am with the damaged car finishing up in the middle of rural road.
Queensland Ambulance said a woman in her 30s hadn’t suffered injuries and wasn’t transported for further treatment.
The road was blocked for a short period of time before the damaged vehicle was towed away.