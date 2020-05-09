Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

CRASH: A vehicle ended up on its side blocking Camms Rd, Cawarral after swerving to avoid a wallaby.

A MOTORIST’S vehicle has ended up on its side after swerving to avoid a wallaby on Saturday morning.

A witness contacted The Morning Bulletin after spotting multiple emergency vehicles racing to the scene of a crash on Camms Rd, Cawarral – north east of Rockhampton.

The crash occurred Camms Rd, Cawarral.

Queensland Police confirmed that the single vehicle crash occurred at 8.20am with the damaged car finishing up in the middle of rural road.

Queensland Ambulance said a woman in her 30s hadn’t suffered injuries and wasn’t transported for further treatment.

The road was blocked for a short period of time before the damaged vehicle was towed away.