Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Vehicle fire sparks blaze in Noosa hinterland

Scott Sawyer
by
3rd Dec 2018 5:52 PM | Updated: 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BACKUP crews have been called in after a grassfire broke out in Noosa hinterland this afternoon.

A vehicle fire, initially reported as a lawnmower fire, has spread to grassland at a property on Gards Rd in Ringtail Creek.

Two crews were initially sent to the fire but another four have been called to help as the grassfire spread.

No structures were under threat at this stage from the blaze which broke out about 5.15pm.

Crews are working to contain the fire near Louis Bazzo Drive and nearby residents are warned that they may be affected by smoke.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said: "If affected, residents are advised to  close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions."

Ringtail Creek is about 30km west of Noosa Heads.

Meanwhile Coast firefighters have been sent north to Rainbow Beach today as part of 10 strike teams to protect national park from a bushfire burning in the Cooloola section of the Great Sandy National Park.

fire noosa sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    premium_icon Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    Environment Company focus is on local business participation and local employment for three year construction project

    Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    premium_icon Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    News Building is unfit to work in and the owners have neglected to fix it

    Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

    premium_icon Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

    Weather Fire danger set to drop in line with dropping temps and rain drops

    Infrastructure committee to discusses boat ramp's future

    premium_icon Infrastructure committee to discusses boat ramp's future

    Council News Someone has made RRC an offer too good to refuse.

    Local Partners