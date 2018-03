A MAN was hit by a vehicle and injured in Rockhampton's CBD last night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service report paramedics responded to a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Albert and Bolsover streets at 7.05pm.

A man aged in his 40s was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with facial and knee injuries.

The Rockhampton Hospital has been contacted for an update on the man's condition.