A car hit a man on the Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon on Tuesday night.
Vehicle hits man on busy Yeppoon stretch

Amber Hooker
9th May 2018 7:42 AM

A MAN aged in his 40s suffered head, shoulder and leg injuries when he was struck by a vehicle on the Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the incident at 7.58pm yesterday.

Initial reports suggest the incident happened about 2km from the Yeppoon-Tanby roads roundabout, before the United Petroleum service station.

The man was transported stable to the Rockhampton Hospital, who have been contacted for an update on his condition.

The Queensland Police Service were not able to provide comment as a spokeswoman said it appears they were not involved.

